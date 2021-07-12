Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce said that there is no need to introduce new restrictions after the spread of new strains of the coronavirus in Macedonia. This comes after the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party called for testing at the border.

The situation is really calm. We are focusing on vaccination as the only mechanism to improve collective immunity and to prevent a possible new wave, Filipce said.

He noted that countries like the UK are having a major increase in new cases, because of the spread of the new strains, but no spike in new deaths, which means that the vaccines are proving effective.