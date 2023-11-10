At a meeting Friday on the fringes of the 42nd UNESCO General Conference held in Paris, Culture Minister Bisera Kostadinovska-Stojchevska and her Bulgarian counterpart Krastyu Krastev evaluated that culture is a bridge of friendship between the two countries and that is the direction in which cooperation should continue in the coming period.In their press release, Kostadinovska-Stojchevska and Krastev emphasized that the bilateral ministerial meetings serve as a testament to the robust collaboration between institutions and the successful execution of major events with regional significance. Notable examples include the well-received exhibition showcasing findings from the Trebenishte archaeological site in Bulgaria. Additionally, anticipation surrounds the upcoming “Silver Thrace” exhibition, scheduled to open at the National Archaeological Museum in Skopje next week.

The press release highlighted discussions on effective communication between the Cultural and Information Centers in Sofia and Skopje. The officials also explored ideas for a more active promotion of Macedonian and Bulgarian culture, especially in light of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Macedonian Cultural and Information Center in Sofia.

Furthermore, Kostadinovska-Stojchevska and Krastev addressed activities related to UNESCO processes and explored future prospects for cooperation within the organization. The press release noted their review of opportunities for technical support in cultural endeavors to facilitate the implementation of projects on the country’s path to Euro-integration.