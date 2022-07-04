The Synod of the Macedonian Orthodox Church has not discussee the new French proposal and has no position on the issue. Bishop Timotej confirmed this for “Republika.mk”. He also says that it is not the church’s job to go out on protests.

We have not discussed the new proposal. It’s not our job to go out on protests. We just point out if something is acceptable or not, explains Timotej for “Republika”.

A few days ago, the Synod of the MOC said it was against the French proposal and urged the authorities to preserve the Macedonian national interests.