Predictability in the EU accession process is more than just a procedural matter; it is fundamental to our stability and progress. As the last country to successfully navigate the path to EU membership, Croatia’s experience and advocacy on behalf of the Western Balkans are invaluable. The Croatian success story serves as an inspiration to us all, reinforcing that perseverance, unity, and strategic vision can still make EU membership attainable, said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Timcho Mucunski, during a session at the annual conference of Croatia’s ambassadors, consuls general, and military representatives abroad.

On Tuesday, FM Mucunski held a meeting with his Croatian counterpart, Gordan Grlić Radman, where they praised the excellent bilateral relations between their countries. This relationship is marked by an intensive political dialogue, constructive cooperation across all areas of mutual interest, a NATO partnership, and 32 years of friendship. The ministers agreed that the upcoming adoption of a joint statement by their respective Prime Ministers, Hristijan Mickoski and Andrej Plenković, will reaffirm the country’s European future and the mutual desire to further intensify bilateral cooperation, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade. FM Mucunski expressed gratitude for Croatia’s ongoing support for the country’s EU integration process, emphasizing its importance for regional development and European stability. The two ministers also exchanged views on current regional and global challenges, aiming to enhance coordination and cooperation.

The discussion also focused on economic cooperation and opportunities for its enhancement. FM Mucunski presented the new foreign trade section of his ministry and underscored the need to strengthen economic and foreign policy potentials for collaboration. In his address at the conference, FM Mucunski highlighted that the friendship between North Macedonia and Croatia exemplifies what can be achieved when nations collaborate in a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect.

“Our shared history and aspirations have laid a strong foundation for a partnership that benefits not only our countries but also contributes to the stability and prosperity of the entire region. Our bilateral relations demonstrate the power of diplomacy, showing how dialogue and cooperation can turn challenges into opportunities. In these rapidly changing and increasingly unstable times, we must remain vigilant, think strategically, and engage proactively with as many partner countries as possible. This requires fully leveraging our foreign policy potential, from traditional diplomacy to trade, humanitarian aid, and investments,” Mucunski stated.

He further emphasized that predictability in the EU accession process instills hope in citizens, drives reforms, and anchors the country’s aspirations within the broader European community.

“During these turbulent times, the EU’s commitment to enlargement must remain unwavering. It is not just about fulfilling promises but also recognizing the strategic importance of integrating the Western Balkans into a united, secure, and prosperous Europe. This is both a strategic necessity and a historic opportunity,” Mucunski noted. On Thursday, FM Mucunski will accompany Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski on an official visit to the Republic of Croatia at the invitation of PM Andrej Plenković.