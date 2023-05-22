The Belgian company Avesta Battery and Energy Engineering (АBЕЕ) will build a factory for the production of EV batteries in the Industrial Zone in Kicevo. The total investment will amount to €40 million and it will provide for 600 new jobs.

The agreement on the investment was signed on Monday in Bruxelles, by the Director of the Directorium for Technological and Developmental Industrial Zones, Jovan Despotovski, and the ABEE CEO, Noshin Omar.

The production should start in 2024, with a capacity of 300,000 units per year. The company also plans to develop a new set of products that will complement the ABEE portfolio.

“Avesta Batteries and Engineering is an engineering company, specializing in developing advanced and innovative EV batteries solutions”, Omar emphasized.