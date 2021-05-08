Nikoloski: Did Zoran Zaev decide to use the name change to be released from criminal prosecution?

News 08.05.2021 / 22:25
Nikoloski: Did Zoran Zaev decide to use the name change to be released from criminal prosecution?

Did Zoran Zaev decide to use the name change to be released from criminal prosecution?, asks Aleksandar Nikoloski.

There was an investigation and a trial for the “One euro for Vice, one euro for the church” video. He was released by requalification of the crime, because otherwise he COULD NOT BE RELEASED.

– Requalification of the crime takes place in the first half of May 2018

– On May 19, 2018, Zaev comes out and says I agreed, the name will be changed and it will be Ilinden Macedonia

On May 21 he RECEIVES ACQUITTAL

– Already on May 25 he announced the new name of the country and it was signed on June 17, 2018, he wrote on Facebook.

FacebookTwitter

Copy Link

Republika.mk – содржините, графичките и техничките решенија се заштитени со издавачки и авторски права (copyright). Крадењето на авторски текстови е казниво со закон. Дозволено е делумно превземање на авторски содржини (текст и фотографии) со ставање хиперлинк до содржината што се цитира.

Поврзани Вести

Македонија 07.05.2021

Николоски: Заев го поларизира македонското општество за да може да продолжи да го штити својот криминал

Македонија 07.05.2021

Датумот за ЕУ беше само изговор на Заев и Димитров за нивната неспособност, вели Николоски

Македонија 07.05.2021

Николоски: За ВМРО-ДПМНЕ компромис со Бугарија на штета на македонските национални интереси не е можен

Најново / Македонија

Акцијата на ВМРО-ДПМНЕ „Пратениците со народот“ продолжи во текот на денешниот ден, остварени средби со граѓани во повеќе места низ Македонија

Пешевска: Се обврзувам за повеќе жени кандидатки за градоначалнички, носителки на советничките листи и кандидати за советнички од ВМРО-ДПМНЕ

Артан Груби им се смее во лице на Филипче и Заев, ќе добие ли кривична за кршење на мерките?

Милевски: Петровска мандатот го потроши во уништување на Битола

Лидерот на ВМРО ДПМНЕ Мицкоски се дружеше со младите во Делчево

Пратениците на ВМРО ДПМНЕ работат со полна пареа: Посетија десетици населени места низ Македонија

Османи: Македонија ги исполни условите, на ред е ЕУ

Мицкоски: Кога ќе ја преземеме власта, случајот „Мафија” повторно ќе го отвориме и вистинските злосторници ќе одговараат пред лицето на правдата

Comments are closed for this post.

Related Articles
Macedonia 07.05.2021

Nikoloski: For VMRO-DPMNE, compromise with Bulgaria to the detriment of the Macedonian national interests not possible
Macedonia 07.05.2021

Nikoloski: People convicted for April 27 events are not terrorists, it was a direct revenge of Zaev
Macedonia 05.05.2021

The most responsible persons for the corona crisis in Macedonia take commissions for vaccine procurement, their greed costs lives

News

.

News 08.05.21 | 22:25

Nikoloski: Did Zoran Zaev decide to use the name change to be released from criminal prosecution?

Did Zoran Zaev decide to use the name change to be released from criminal prosecution?, asks Aleksandar Nikoloski. There was an investigation and a trial for the “One euro for Vice, one euro for the church” video. He was released by requalification of the crime, because otherwise he COULD...
Other sports 08.05.21 | 22:17

Dejan Georgievski to compete at the Tokyo Olympics
Macedonia 08.05.21 | 16:06

12 die, including a 37-year-old patient from Krusevo, 198 new Covid-19 cases

Latest News