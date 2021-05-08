Nikoloski: Did Zoran Zaev decide to use the name change to be released from criminal prosecution?

Did Zoran Zaev decide to use the name change to be released from criminal prosecution?, asks Aleksandar Nikoloski.
There was an investigation and a trial for the “One euro for Vice, one euro for the church” video. He was released by requalification of the crime, because otherwise he COULD NOT BE RELEASED.
– Requalification of the crime takes place in the first half of May 2018
– On May 19, 2018, Zaev comes out and says I agreed, the name will be changed and it will be Ilinden Macedonia
–On May 21 he RECEIVES ACQUITTAL
– Already on May 25 he announced the new name of the country and it was signed on June 17, 2018, he wrote on Facebook.
