Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán emphasized the importance of NATO prioritizing peace over conflict in a recent statement on his Facebook page. “NATO must win peace, not the wars around it,” Orbán declared, reflecting his stance on the alliance’s role in global security. This statement underscores Orbán’s call for a strategic focus on diplomacy and peaceful resolution of conflicts, rather than military engagement. His message comes at a time of heightened tensions and ongoing debates about NATO’s involvement in various global conflicts.

