In the “Plusinfo” podcast, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani, discussed his financial situation and emphasized the significance of his salary. He mentioned that his friends find it amusing when he expresses concern about going into debt if he doesn’t receive his salary for a month. Despite having been in public service for many years, he asserts that, truthfully, a missed payment would compel him to borrow money just to make ends meet.

According to official Government data, Osmani’s salary is 65,000 denars, and considering the latest increases, it is likely even higher.