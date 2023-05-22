During his working visit to Bruxelles, the Macedonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani met with the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Expansion, Oliver Varhelyi.

They discussed the Macedonian EU dossier, the level of preparedness of the Macedonian administration for a successful screening process, as well as for the constitutional amendments, both being our undertaken commitments for faster integration into the EU.

“Macedonia continues to be vigorously dedicated to the reform agenda and the European integrations, in order to achieve its greatest foreign policy goal by 2030, however, the EU should also continue with its dedication toward speeder integration of all countries in the region, in order to provide for tangible economic and social benefits for all people”, Osmani stated at the meetin