Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is in Vienna to promote the “Patriotic Manifesto” with Herbert Kickl, leader of Austria’s right-wing Freedom Party, as well as Andrej Babis, the former prime minister of the Czech Republic.

Orban, Kickl and Babis signed the “Patriotic Manifesto” this morning in Vienna, trying to form the largest right-wing bloc in the European Parliament.

Speaking to FPO TV, Orbán said that he will form a new political force, which according to him will become the largest right-wing bloc in the European Parliament. The Hungarian media previously wrote that Viktor Orbán is working to create a new faction in the European Parliament. Apart from the Austrian and Czech conservatives and right-wingers, the faction should also include representatives of the party of the Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, as well as the Polish party Law and Justice (PiS) led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

Orbán and his allies at the level of the European Union expressed great dissatisfaction with the distribution of positions after the elections, which mostly went to officials from the European People’s Party (EPP) and the Social Democrats. Orban characterized this distribution as a blow to the whole of Europe and its values.