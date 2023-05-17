The Prime Minister of the Republic of Macedonia, Dimitar Kovacevski, arrived in Reykjavik, Iceland, where he will attend the Council of Europe’s fourth summit.

The Prime Minister was welcomed by his Icelandic counterpart, Katrin Jakobsdottir, and the Secretary-General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejcinovic Buric. Macedonian Vice-Premier responsible for EU integrations, Bojan Maricic, is also part of the delegation.

Peace and respect for human rights, environmental protection, digital development, and AI are the topics that will dominate the Summit, whose goal is to unite the member countries around the principles of democracy and a common understanding of how to secure and strengthen the democratic processes.