Portugal came from behind to defeat the Czech Republic 2-1 in stoppage time, while Turkey edged debutants Georgia in a thrilling clash, setting European Championship records on Tuesday night.

With every team having played once at Euro 2024, 2016 winners Portugal joined the list of potential champions who secured three points in their opening match.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, made history as the first man to play in six European Championships, but his team left it late to secure victory.

Lukas Provod gave the Czechs a surprise lead with a stunning goal from the edge of the area just after the hour mark, their only significant chance of the game. This marked the 11th goal from outside the area in the tournament, just one shy of the entire group stage total at Euro 2020.

Nuno Mendes then headed across goal, and Czech keeper Jindrich Stanek inadvertently parried the ball against his teammate Robin Hranáč, resulting in an own goal in the 69th minute. Portugal, despite having a Diogo Jota header ruled out for an earlier Ronaldo offside, clinched the win when substitutes Pedro Neto and Francisco Conceicao combined for the latter to score. This came 24 years after his father Sérgio’s hat-trick against Germany at Euro 2000.

Man of the Match Vitinha remarked, “We knew it would be a tough match. We played well, though we can improve. We maintained possession and created chances.”

Coach Roberto Martinez praised the opposition, saying, “The Czech Republic played with great spirit and worked very hard.”

Czech forward Patrik Schick reflected, “It’s a shame we conceded a last-minute goal. But Portugal are among the favorites. Now we face Georgia and Turkey, which will be completely different games.”

In the other Group F match, Mert Müldür and Arda Güler scored spectacular goals as Turkey defeated debutants Georgia 3-1, ending their opening game losing streak in the most entertaining match so far at Euro 2024.

Man of the Match Güler became the youngest player to score in a Euro debut match at 19 years and 114 days, surpassing Ronaldo’s record from 2004.

The two teams could face each other on Saturday when Turkey plays Portugal. Güler commented, “I don’t care about personal achievements; it’s all about the team, and I’m delighted to contribute.”

Müldür’s volley into the top left corner gave Turkey the lead in the 25th minute, and Real Madrid teenager Güler’s curling shot into the same corner in the 65th minute sealed the win, with both goals being contenders for the tournament’s best. Kerem Aktürkoglu finished the game with a goal into an empty net, sparking celebrations among the Turkish fans in rainy Dortmund.

Georgia played a significant role in making this Group F encounter exciting and memorable. They equalized in the 32nd minute through Georges Mikautadze and nearly scored again when Giorgi Kochorashvili hit the crossbar in the 70th minute, followed by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia hitting the post late on.

This victory marked Turkey’s first win in their opening match at a European Championship, breaking a streak of losses in all five previous appearances. The win, on the 50th birthday of coach Vincenzo Montella, also ended a five-game winless run since a friendly victory in Germany in November.

Montella praised the match, saying, “It was a match worthy of the finals. Our supporters were fantastic, even when things were tough. This victory is for them.” He added that it was “the best present I could have received.”

Georgia coach Willy Sagnol remarked, “It’s never nice to lose, but I think my team can be proud of their performance, showcasing Georgian football positively. I believe we had as many chances as they did.”