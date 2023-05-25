A prayer service was held at the grave of St.Cyril in the Rome-based San Clemente basilica on Wednesday, administered by Metropolitans Pimen and Josif.

Metropolitan Pimen said a year has passed since the country received the joyful news that the Macedonian church has been admitted to the family of Orthodox churches as autocephalous.

“The sanctity of the Orthodox church reaffirms the unity of diversities, and we Macedonians are not giving up in our struggle to secure a spot for our Macedonian orthodox church in that unity,” said Pimen.