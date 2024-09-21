President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova is currently in the United States, where she is leading the Macedonian state delegation to the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

On Thursday, Siljanovska Davkova is scheduled to address the General Debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, which is being held under the theme “Leaving no one behind: acting together to advance peace, sustainable development, and human dignity for present and future generations.”

As reported by the MIA correspondent from New York, President Siljanovska Davkova is set to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during her participation in the General Assembly.

The Head of State will also address the Summit of the Future at the UN headquarters, focusing on “Multilateral solutions for a better tomorrow,” with participation from heads of state and government. Additionally, Siljanovska Davkova will attend the Annual Meeting of the Platform of Women Leaders of the United Nations General Assembly, which will discuss “Equal participation of women in the decision-making process: ensuring peace, socio-economic opportunities, sustainable development, and human dignity for current and future generations.” At the invitation of U.S. President Joe Biden, she will also participate in a meeting on the “Global Coalition to Address the Threat of Synthetic Drugs.”

During her time at the UN General Assembly, President Siljanovska Davkova will hold several bilateral meetings.

Her visit to the U.S. begins today with a liturgy at the Macedonian Orthodox Church “St. Nicholas” in Totowa, New Jersey, in celebration of the feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Mala Bogoroditsa). In the afternoon, she and her delegation will visit a mosque in Freehold, as part of the “Debar” civil community in New Jersey, which unites citizens from the Debar area.

The Macedonian state delegation includes Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Timcho Mutsunski, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Environment and Spatial Planning Izet Mejiti.