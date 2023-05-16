President Stevo Pendarovski welcomed on Tuesday in his residence the Special Representative of the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany for West Balkan, Manuel Sarazzin.

President Pendarovski and Sarazzin discussed the country’s EU integration, the situation within the region of West Balkan and wider, and the current political occurrences in Macedonia.

In that context, Pendarovski expressed his expectation for the strong German authorities’ support for Macedonian EU accession to continue, positing that the acceleration of the integration processes is beneficial to the political, security, and economic stability of the entire region.

The President acknowledged Mr. Sarazzin’s significant role as the German Federal Government’s special representative which, according to Pendarovski, reaffirms Germany’s dedication to the region.