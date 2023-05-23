As part of his working visit to Belgium, President Stevo Pendarovski held a meeting Tuesday with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium, Alexander De Croo, during which they spoke about bilateral relations, Macedonian Euro-integration, economic cooperation, as well as the political and economic conditions in Europe, said the President’s Office in a press release.

President Pendrovski welcomed the strengthening political dialogue between the two countries and assessed that the frequent exchanges of high-level visits will additionally deepen the political trust and encourage economic development.

Pendarovski and De Croo expressed satisfaction over the economic cooperation between the two countries and the increase of Belgian investments in North Macedonia.

Pendarovski and De Croo also spoke about the stability and security of the European continent, highlighting the importance of the partnership within NATO in order to deal with the geopolitical challenges that emerged as a result of the war in Ukraine.