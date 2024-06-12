President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova met with Barbara Rambousek, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s (EBRD) director for general and economic inclusion, on the fringes of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin on Wednesday.

According to Siljanovska Davkova’s office, discussions centred on the extraordinary significance of carrying out EBRD initiatives in the nation, with the goal of advancing social and economic developments in Macedonian society in accordance with our European strategic commitment.

The two interviewees stressed the importance of advancing gender equality as a necessary component of an inclusive, sustainable market economy.

According to the press release, “President Siljanovska Davkova expressed satisfaction with the success of EBRD’s implemented policies in the country.”