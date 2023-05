Professor Ilija Velev congratulated the Day of Pan-Slavic Educators, SS. Cyril and Methodius, by presenting images from his 2016 book SS. Cyril and Methodius, Apostles and Pan-Slavic Educators.

The images present the evolution of the Macedonian alphabet. The upper image is the Macedonian Glagolitsa, and the second one is the old-Slavic Macedonian Cyrillic alphabet.