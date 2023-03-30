State prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski says that he is still collecting information in the case of the death of six year old Jana who died last week after possible medical malpractice. Protesters gathered in Bitola and Skopje yesterday to demand accountability.

Joveski said that Bitola prosecutors are gathering evidence to determine the cause of death. Early claims from doctors that the girl was treated properly did not calm down the public, angry after several cases of malpractice, as well as the lack of treatment for patients with rare diseases.