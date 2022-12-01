As of today, temporary restrictions are being introduced for the delivery of all vegetable products from Macedonia to Russia in connection with the discovery of the brown marmorated stink bug in apples from the country. This is stated in the announcement of the competent institution “Rosselkhoznadzor”.

As of December 1, 2022, Rosselkhoznadzor prohibits the import into Russia of plant products from the Republic of Macedonia and products originating from this country, but imported under phytosanitary certificates from other countries. The measures were taken due to the identification of an extremely dangerous insect for Russia and the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union – the brown marmorated stink bug (Halyomorpha halys) in apples imported from Macedonia, the report says.

The agency states that the brown marmorated stink bug is a dangerous pest that threatens a variety of agricultural products, which can lead to a reduction in yields of up to 80 percent of valuable crops, including grains and fruits.