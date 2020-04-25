The ruling SDSM party rejected the request from opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski that the growing political crisis is resolved through a meeting of the leaders of the top parties. SDSM deputy leader Kosa Petrov said that there is no need for such a meeting right now.

We don’t think it is time to discuss elections. The time will come, but our main focus is to preserve the health of the citizens and the economic measures that will protect jobs, Petrov said.

Yet SDSM is working to recall the Parliament that dissolved in mid February, a move that is not allowed under the Constitution, and is apparently planning to use it to set a new date for elections – before the epidemic has been fully put under control. VMRO-DPMNE rejected this proposal and called on President Pendarovski to convene another meeting of the party leaders.

Pendarovski said that such a meeting will be held in the first half of May. According to Pendarovski, it is now most important to fight the pandemic. Pendarovski, on the other hand, supported the re-calling of the Parliament even though it is not acceptable under the Constitution, but he also acknowledged that the extension of the state of emergency which he declared is also unconstitutional.

VMRO-DPMNE responded to Petrov’s comment saying that SDSM’s refusal to join a meeting of top party leaders shows a lack of seriousness toward the crisis in the country.