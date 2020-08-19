Ziadin Sela and Afrim Gashi, leaders of the Alliance of Albanians and the Alternative party, predicted that the next Government – expected to be made by SDSM and DUI – will be short lived.

The future Government that will include DUI will not have its key pillar which is legitimacy. This Government would be based on lies, on vote buying, on capturing the state, and we will fight against this Government which has one or maybe even two glass legs, to bring it down as soon as possible, using all legitimate and legal actions, Gashi said.

Sela said that as long as DUI is part of a Government, the ethnic Albanians in Macedonia will remain captive and afraid. “We will not make it easy for them”, Sela said, adding that it’s possible the parties boycott the Parliament, but haven’t reached a decision on it yet.