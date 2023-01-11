No meetings and implementation of other people’s agendas will save Dimitar Kovacevski and SDSM from a catastrophic defeat in the next early parliamentary elections. The complete silence about the meeting in Tirana is just another proof that this meeting is at the request of Kovacevski to save his career, analyzes VMRO-DPMNE.

This meeting is exactly at the request of Dimitar Kovacevski in order to get help for the extension of the mandate, and in return to implement other agendas to the detriment of Macedonia, says the opposition party.

The panic and fear of SDS and DUI for the survival of their government are evident because they are rapidly losing the trust of the citizens, which is why they needed this meeting.