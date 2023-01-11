No meetings and implementation of other people’s agendas will save Dimitar Kovacevski and SDSM from a catastrophic defeat in the next early parliamentary elections. The complete silence about the meeting in Tirana is just another proof that this meeting is at the request of Kovacevski to save his career, analyzes VMRO-DPMNE.
This meeting is exactly at the request of Dimitar Kovacevski in order to get help for the extension of the mandate, and in return to implement other agendas to the detriment of Macedonia, says the opposition party.
The panic and fear of SDS and DUI for the survival of their government are evident because they are rapidly losing the trust of the citizens, which is why they needed this meeting.
SDS and Kovacevski have to answer whether they will receive again harmful agreements at the table from the meeting in Tirana, which they will unquestioningly accept to save their careers? State issues and national interests, as well as decisions about the state, are made in Macedonia and the Macedonian Parliament. Citizens in the early parliamentary elections will punish this anti-state behavior of SDS and Kovacevski.
