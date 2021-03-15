VMRO-DPMNE official and former Finance Minister Trajko Slaveski said that the blame why the latest proposed stimulus package has not been adopted in Parliament rests with the ruling majority. The SDSM – DUI – BESA coalition has only 62 out of 120 seats in the Parliament and frequent travels or illnesses have prevented them from adopting much in the way of legislation.

My position is the same as it was during the previous such packages. We support the measures that will help the citizens and the companies, who are having a very difficult time. The fact remains that the Government does not have adequate support in the Parliament. That is regrettable. The ruling majority had the proposal ready in mid February but is proposing them for discussion in Parliament on March 23rd. That can’t be blamed on the opposition, Slaveski said.