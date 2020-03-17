The King of Spain Felipe VI signed the accession protocol of Macedonia to NATO, which was ratified by the emptied out Congress earlier today.

Given that Spain was the last NATO member that hadn’t ratified the protocol, this means that it will now be deposited in Washington, and Macedonia will be considered a full NATO member in a matter of days. The Macedonian Parliament, which is dissolved due to the expected elections, pre-ratified the protocol after the Spanish political crisis delayed the process.