Border areas between the Czech Republic and Poland were especially hit hard over the weekend, with surging water levels leading to collapsed bridges and damaged cars and houses.

The number of flood victims in southwestern Poland rose to five after the body of a surgeon returning from hospital duty was found in the town of Nysa on Monday morning, firefighters said.

Earlier, the bodies of two women and two men were found in the towns of Bielsko-Biala and Ladek-Zdroj, and in two villages.

Police in the Czech Republic said that one woman drowned in the northeast, which has been pounded by record rainfall since Thursday. Seven other people were missing on Monday, up from four a day earlier.Meanwhile, in Romania, the flooding killed at least six people over the weekend, and in Austria, a firefighter died on Sunday. In the state of Lower Austria that surrounds Vienna, two men aged 70 and 80 were also found drowned in their homes, a police spokesperson said on Monday.