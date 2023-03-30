A strong police line was put in front of the Healthcare Ministry during the protests of healthcare workers today. The doctors and nurses were dismayed by this treatment and loudly objected that their own Ministry is treating them like a threat.

They demanded better pay that would take into account the spiking cost of living. Union representatives Ljubisa Karanfilovski and Predrag Serafimovski met with Ministry officials and eventually reached agreement for a collective contract that will lead to salary increases in the near future.