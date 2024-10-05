The Skopje Marathon is one of the most significant annual sporting events in North Macedonia, attracting both local and international participants. In anticipation of the marathon, a temporary traffic regulation will be enforced in Skopje to ensure the safety of both the runners and spectators.

On Sunday, October 6, 2024, traffic will be closed starting at 03:00 AM between key points in the city, specifically from the City Hospital to the Paloma Bianca area. This closure will allow for preparations and the establishment of the race route. Additionally, the entire marathon route will be shut down from 06:00 AM on the same day to allow the marathon to proceed without any interruptions.

The temporary roadblocks will affect several major roads and intersections in the city, and authorities are urging residents and visitors to plan their travel accordingly. Alternate routes and public transportation will be provided for those needing to move around the city during the event.

As with previous editions of the Skopje Marathon, this year’s race is expected to attract thousands of participants, from amateur runners to elite athletes. Events typically include several race categories, such as a full marathon (42.195 km), a half marathon (21.1 km), and a 5K race for less competitive runners. The marathon not only promotes a healthy and active lifestyle but also serves as a celebration of community and athleticism in the city.

Local businesses and residents are encouraged to embrace the event, as the marathon brings significant exposure to Skopje, drawing tourists and media attention. While the temporary traffic restrictions might cause some inconvenience, the overall excitement and benefits of the Skopje Marathon outweigh the disruptions.

Skopje’s citizens are used to these kinds of events, with local law enforcement and volunteers working hard to ensure everything runs smoothly. Both participants and spectators are encouraged to arrive early to avoid delays and make the most of the festivities surrounding the marathon.