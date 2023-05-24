The announced Bulgarian club in Pustec, Mala Prespa, Albania, won’t open until the foundation behind it provides registration papers from the Albanian authorities, the foundation representatives admitted on Wednesday.

Previously, the Mayor of the sole ethnic Macedonian municipality in Albania, Pali Kolefski, warned that the foundation doesn’t have a regular permit to open the club.

“They have no permit. I think this is a mere provocation toward the Macedonians”, Kolefski said, adding that the political party of the Macedonians MAEI, part of the ruling coalition, should exert more pressure on its coalition partners.

“We know what we are – Macedonians and no one will ever change that, especially not a few people chasing their personal financial interests by selling the holiest Macedonian identity”, Kolevski said.