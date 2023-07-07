Antonio Milososki from VMRO-DPMNE responded to Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski’s statement that the crisis in the village of Slupcane is a matter between a private company and its customers. The inhabitants of the majority Albanian village near Kumanovo prevented teams from EVN Macedonia to enter the village, burning car tires and issuing threats, and stopped the process of repairing the electric distribution network.
According to Kovacevski, EVN is a private company that has the responsibility to deliver power to all households, and the situations should be viewed in this light, and not as a matter of having no-go zones, where the police can’t guarantee access to companies and citizens and where electricity bills are routinely left unpaid.
Alkaloid, Zito Luks, Makpetrol.. are all private companies. Imagine if a group of citizens blocked their production lines, damaged their facilities. The statement from the Prime Minister only proves that he is a powerless actor in the executive. It is a very bad message for the rule of law and the security of your property under the law. It means that the state can’t guarantee to the companies that they can operate in all parts of the territory, Milososki said.
Comments are closed for this post.