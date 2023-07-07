Antonio Milososki from VMRO-DPMNE responded to Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski’s statement that the crisis in the village of Slupcane is a matter between a private company and its customers. The inhabitants of the majority Albanian village near Kumanovo prevented teams from EVN Macedonia to enter the village, burning car tires and issuing threats, and stopped the process of repairing the electric distribution network.

According to Kovacevski, EVN is a private company that has the responsibility to deliver power to all households, and the situations should be viewed in this light, and not as a matter of having no-go zones, where the police can’t guarantee access to companies and citizens and where electricity bills are routinely left unpaid.