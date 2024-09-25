The Public Prosecutor from the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office Skopje filed an indictment against the former organizational director of the Public Health Institution – University Clinic for Toxicology Besija Ilyazi for abuse of official position and authority. In this way, the budget of the Clinic, as stated in the announcement, was damaged for an amount of 659,781 denars, and at the same time the hired persons were provided with illegal property benefits.