During its third session on Friday, the government decided to appoint new directors for various institutions and dismiss several national coordinators.

Vase Anakiev has been named acting director of the State Inspectorate for Agriculture, while Vesela Chestoeva has been appointed acting director of the Directorate for the Protection of Cultural Heritage, as reported by the government press office.

Ivan Zhivkovski is the new acting director of the Cadastre Agency, and Daniel Apostoloski has been appointed manager of the Boris Trajkovski sports hall.

Amet Ziberi has been appointed acting deputy director of the Cadastre Agency, and Daut Memeshi has been named acting director of the Bureau for Regional Development.

Refik Xhemaili will serve as acting director of the Agency for Foreign Investments and Export Promotion of the Republic of North Macedonia, while Aleksandar Donev will take on the role of acting director of the Agency for Safety in Railway.

On the recommendation of the Minister of Culture, Dime Ratajkoski has been appointed director of the Cultural and Information Center of the Republic of Macedonia in Istanbul, Turkey.

Mimi Gjorgoska Ilievska, also on the Minister of Culture’s proposal, has been appointed director of the Cultural and Information Center of the Republic of Macedonia in Zagreb, Croatia.

Following the Minister of Culture’s recommendation, Vasko Shutarov has been appointed director of the Cultural and Information Center of the Republic of Macedonia in Belgrade, Serbia.

As part of the government’s decisions, Vladimir Pivovarov has been dismissed from his position as acting coordinator of the National Coordination Center for Border Management, Nebi Bejadin has been removed from his role as acting deputy coordinator of the National Coordination Center for Border Management, and Borche Mircheski has been dismissed from his position as acting national coordinator for mediation.

Additionally, Fatmir Ejupi has been dismissed from the position of National Coordinator for Social Protection and Deinstitutionalization, Bedri Behadini has been removed as National Coordinator for Informatics and Energy, Faton Asani has been dismissed as National Coordinator for Diaspora Cooperation, and Ramadan Ramadani has been relieved of his duties as National Coordinator for Cohesion.

During the session, the government also decided to reallocate resources in the 2024 agricultural support program. A total of Mden 600 million will be provided through the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Water Economy for additional direct payments to farmers for crop and livestock production that have not yet been paid.

Furthermore, Mden 6 million from the Ministry of Transport and Communications will be allocated to the Gjorche Petrov municipality for the construction and reconstruction of road infrastructure, as part of the Capital Investment Program.