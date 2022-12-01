New import of electricity and new “heroic” taking of people’s money, warns the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski.

In just 4 days in December, AD ESM will pay approximately €6,000,000 in advance for the import of electricity. It will “heroically” spend 1,500,000 euros per day, in advance and for importing electricity. The crime and incompetence of the “heroes” in the government in just 27 days from November 7 to December 4 this year cost the citizens exactly 28,719,253 euros. There is no money for student meals, but that is why the pockets of the “heroes” in the government have to be filled with money from the people. They pay in advance with public money to receive commissions in advance. There will be responsibility!!!, said Mickoski.