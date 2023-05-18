Wednesday’s session of the two-day 21st Meeting of the Mixed Parliamentary Committee – Republic of Macedonian and EU, focused on the measures to deal with the pollution and the energy crisis, the good-neighborly relations, the regional cooperation, and the Report on the Jean Mone Dialogue.

The introductory note was delivered by MP Maja Moracanin, who reported on the measures undertaken by the Macedonian Government to deal with the pollution and the energy crisis, as well as on the preparation and adoption of the National Energy Plan.

The Mixed Committee will hold two more meetings, in June and in October this year, regarding the completion of the Jean Mone Dialogue.