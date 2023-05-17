I just read, Minister Shakiri (Minister of Education), that the Government adopted a set of measures to raise the security in the schools and prevent juvenile violence, that is, to create expert teams to talk to each and every child. I don’t really understand your measure, but if your goal is to waste the children’s time and attention, instead of creating long-term approaches to their development, then the idea isn’t so bad, the chairwoman of the VMRO-DPMNE Committee on Education, Professor Vesna Janevska, wrote on Wednesday.

“We need expert teams to support the parents and the children with deviant behavior, not to talk to each and every child. The improvement of the security processes is not the parents’ responsibility. Further on, you intend to remind the parents of their parenting responsibilities in accordance with the Criminal Code and the Law on Family. They don’t need reminding, they need HELP. And you will take the mobile phones from the kids? Do you know that there is a huge shortage of ICT equipment, so the kids use their phones to learn since they don’t have tablets? And just for your information: in Slovenia, there is a Department of Neuroscience in Education and Upbringing”, wrote Professor Janevska.