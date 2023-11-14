The Macedonian E-commerce Association is hosting its sixth annual conference in Skopje, themed “Redefining E-commerce: A(I) New Era!” This event features renowned speakers from global brands like Meta and Zalando, along with regional business leaders. With over 600 anticipated attendees from various countries in the region, the conference aims to offer valuable insights into e-commerce, AI, digitization, and digital marketing. Notable guests include President Stevo Pendarovski and German Ambassador Petra Drexler, among others. Supported by partners like GIZ and Mastercard, the conference spotlights topics such as data importance, marketplace impact, online payment experiences, and user-centric enhancements for e-commerce.