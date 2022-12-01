Private bus transporters will block traffic on streets in downtown Skopje on Friday at 6 am, whereas about 200 buses will be parked in front of the Skopje City Council, announced the director of “Sloboda Prevoz”, Lenin Jovanovski.

He said at today’s press conference that no agreement was reached with the mayor of the City of Skopje, Danela Arsovska, and the director of JSP Aleksandar Stojkovski for the payment of the debt demanded by the bus transporters.