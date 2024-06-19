Former Prime Minister Alexis Cipras admitted at the conference in Athens that if his friend Zoran Zaev did not agree to change the name of his country, Greece would be under great pressure to recognize the constitutional name of Macedonia.

Not only was the time right, but if we hadn’t signed the agreement, things could have gone sour, not just matured, because six years later things have changed a lot. I wonder if today even the Scandinavian countries want to join NATO, what would it be like? the pressure on Greece. Regardless of who is in power, we would have been under pressure to accept the constitutional name of our neighboring country – Tsipras admitted to Zaev.