The Assembly of Women at the Alliance for Albanians held the second Conference. Elfete Ismaili, deputy minister of defense, was elected as the president. The Women’s Assembly at the Alliance for Albanians also elected other bodies, where Mimosa Musa, current MP, while Aferdita Hamza, Shqipe Mustafa, Naime Islami Zeqiri and Besa Pocesta were elected as vice-presidents. Arbenita Meta was elected as organizational secretary.

In his welcoming speech, President Arben Taravari emphasized:

“I want to start the speech with the statement of Margaret Thatcher: If you need words, call a man. If you need deeds, call a woman. Without gender equality there is no social equality, and without social equality there is no ethnic equality. The participation of women is a national affirmation. We have outstanding quantitative and qualitative resources in our ranks. Today I am happy that the three leaders of AA are Arben Taravari, Elfete Ismaili, Ulka Nuredini. So 2:1 in favor of the female sex.”

The newly elected president, Elfete Ismaili, also gave a welcoming speech, who thanked the delegates for their trust and emphasized that:

“Having more women in politics serves as an inspiration for many girls and women to develop careers, and women, as half of the world’s potential, should become capital used.” “Women should have a fair chance to be represented.”