On Thursday, July 4, the US Independence Day, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski wishes everyone a happy Independence Day.

“I would like to offer my warmest congratulations on the 248th anniversary of the United States of America’s independence on behalf of the Government and in my individual capacity. This momentous day represents the shared ideals of our two countries—freedom and democracy—and the fight for these ideals. In a statement on his Facebook profile, Mickoski stated, “We have a longstanding friendship that promotes peace, stability, and prosperity for our countries, the broader region, and the world.” He also expressed his wish for a day that would bring joy, pride, and unity to the American people.

Prime Minister Mickoski highlights that we are steadfastly dedicated to advancing this productive partnership and strengthening our bilateral ties even more.