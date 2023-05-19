We appreciate US Ambassador Angela Aggeler’s firm position and how she defended the US interests, which was a great example of the approach that the corrupt and criminal Government of DUI and SDSM should take toward the Macedonian national interests, VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson Marija Miteva stated at Thursday press conference.

Previously, in an interview with the Macedonian Information Agency Ambassador Aggeler scolded the opposition parties for blocking the adoption of the laws related to the construction of highway corridors 8 and 10d for, as she said, political purposes, with unfounded accusations, because no one from the opposition has officially seen the contract with the construction companies. She also vehemently defended the reputation of the US construction company involved in the contract.

“As it becomes apparent that DUI and SDSM do not care for the national interests”, Miteva continued, “to the contrary, they are literally disposing of them to satisfy their criminal appetite, VMRO-DPMNE – being the largest political party in Macedonia and built upon the principle of the Macedonian national unity – considers itself responsible to defend and guard the Macedonian national interests.

It is a national interest for the Macedonian citizens to know where and how is their money spent. It is a national interest for them to know that the decisions of the Constitutional Court are respected and the rights of the Macedonian workers are protected.

It certainly is in Macedonian national interest not to pay 5 times more for the construction of one kilometer of the highway, compared to the price paid for highway section Demir Kapija – Smokvica built in cooperation with the EU. It is also a national interest to make sure that Macedonian construction companies will build the road and the profit will stay in Macedonia.

The Macedonian citizens consider it a national interest not to pay 300 million euros for penalties and advance payments, while not even a shovel of earth was moved yet.

National interest is not to pay for the mistakes of the constructor and to have quality supervision of the works, as opposed to an underwear company, currently contracted by the authorities.

A national interest for the Macedonian citizens is not to abuse the European flag in satisfying DUI and SDSM’s unsatiable criminal appetite.

Therefore, we are convinced that it is in the common interest of both, Ambassador Aggeler and the Macedonian citizens and within the principles of transparency and the rule of law, to make the contract that the government signed with the constructor available to the public. Otherwise, it will set a bad example and establish wrong practices that DUI and SDSM will certainly abuse”, VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson concluded.