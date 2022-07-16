A total of 44 MPs from VMRO-DPMNE and the Coalition, as a guarantee to the people, have notarized statements that they will not accept a change to the Constitution in good conscience, informed the leader of the VMRO-DPMNE political party, Hristijan Mickoski, at today’s press conference.

There is not a single millimeter of deviation from this, there is no step back because everything we have is behind us, our dignity, honor, and our Macedonia, said Mickoski.

He emphasized that the daily protests were not his struggle or that of VMRO-DPMNE, but of the people.

With a special sense of pride, I want to thank the people who took to the streets en masse and in huge numbers and were a fortress of defiance for days. Despite all the attacks and pressures, they came out and did not back down, added the leader of VMRO-DPMNE.

Regarding today’s developments in the Parliament, Mickoski described them as a shame for the state.

This is the completion of the second part of Zaev’s betrayal. Betrayal will be the uneasy conscience that every MP and member of the Government who supported this proposal must live with. Everything will pass and in a few years they will again have to look the people in the eyes on the street. Their focus is on just fight for position. They did not forget to steal, tenders, annexes, but the people and the VMRO-DPMNE Coalition is here to remind them of the betrayal and the attack on the state, he pointed out.

Mickoski said that there must be elections, and VMRO-DPMNE guarantees that the inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution will not happen, and the opposition MPs who are together in this battle are the guarantee for that. The future government led by VMRO-DPMNE, according to Mickoski, will have a difficult task to correct what the current government did wrong and, as he says, “to return what was stolen, and for them to be held accountable for what they did.”