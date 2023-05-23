At the time of a heavy financial crisis, when two basic salaries can’t cover the monthly food expenses, when people survive on €2.5 per day, the Macedonian Government spends tens of thousands on expensive food and drinks, VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson Marija Miteva said on Monday’s press conference.

She added that through the following days, VMRO-DPMNE will reveal documents showing how Kovacevsi’s Government lives a luxurious life at the people’s expense.

“There is no money for medicines for people with serious illnesses, but SDSM and DUI will spend over €50,000 on special selection wines and whisky”, Miteva said.