VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski met today with the European Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi, who is visiting Macedonia. The two discussed the European perspective of Macedonia and the coming general elections.

My position is that the coming VMRO-DPMNE led Government will make a priority out of the realization of our strategic goal, which is also the dream of many generations, and that is to join the European Union. VMRO-DPMNE has a plan and a vision to fast-track the country toward EU membership. I also pointed out that the SDSM led Government has failed to implement reforms and bring the country closer to European standards. A key problem for the Republic of Macedonia is the level of crime and corruption that is most pronounced in the highest echelons of the Government, witnessed by the many unresolved corruption scandals, Mickoski said following the meeting via his social media channels.

Mickoski also inssited that having democratic and fair elections will be fundamental for the European future of Macedonia.

Commissioner Varhelyi replied, also through his social media accounts, that the opposition plays an indispensable role in moving the EU reforms forward.