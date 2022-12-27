Some 9 million people in Ukraine still don’t have power although repair work is under way to fix the electricity grid which sustained heavy damage in Russian attacks, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“But the number and duration of power cuts is steadily decreasing,” he said in his daily video address on Monday evening. There are still many deficits in the power supply, though, he said.

He also said that important decisions had been made during consultations with government representatives on the energy and infrastructure situation.

“We are preparing for the next year, not only for the winter months,” he said. “There are steps that need to be taken and the state will definitely take them.”

Zelensky further warned Moscow might attack Ukraine’s energy grid again. “The air defence is preparing, the state is preparing, and everyone must prepare,” he said.

Source: dpa/MIA