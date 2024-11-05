Polling stations opened across the United States, as the country heads to the crucial elections.

Citizens vote for President, the Congress and a third of the Senate. The presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, which is most closely watched, is expected to be narrow and will be decided in half a dozen swing states such as Michigan, North Carolina and especially Pennsylvania.

The elections come at the end of a dramatic campaign which saw an assassination attempt on Trump and the removal of still sitting President Joe Biden from the ticket of the Democratic Party. Concerns of continued political polarization remain, especially if the outcome of the elections is disputed by one of the sides because of possible irregularities.