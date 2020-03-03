Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer has announced support for border protection against migrants going to Greece and the Western Balkans.
Due to the current situation at the Turkey-Greece border, Nehammer agreed with Hungarian counterpart Sándor Pintér, Austria agreed to send police officers to the Hungary-Serbia border.
First, 19 police officers and later two police dogs will be sent on a mission to support the Hungarian authorities in defending the EU’s external border.
