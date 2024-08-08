A 19-year-old jihadist, originally from North Macedonia, was arrested on Wednesday by Austrian police on charges of preparing a terrorist attack targeting one of the three Taylor Swift concerts scheduled for this week. The suspect’s family, who moved from Vienna to the city of Ternitz where the arrest took place, holds Austrian citizenship and has Albanian roots.

According to reports from Puls24, the suspect shares a connection with Kujtim Fejzulai, the jihadist responsible for the November 2, 2020, terrorist attack in Vienna that resulted in four deaths and 23 injuries. Fejzulai, also of North Macedonian origin, possessed a Macedonian passport but rarely visited the country, and it remains unclear where he became radicalized.

Austrian media revealed that the arrested 19-year-old was recently radicalized, reportedly influenced by neighbors. Witnesses stated that he suddenly began to appear with a beard resembling that of the Taliban, and they also noticed a woman in a burqa in his apartment. The suspect, who worked in a laboratory, allegedly stole chemicals that could be used to make explosives, which were found during a search of his home. An autopsy is currently being conducted on the seized materials.

In addition to the 19-year-old, Austrian authorities, acting on a tip from a foreign intelligence service, also arrested two 17-year-olds suspected of being involved in the planned attack. However, according to reports from the Austrian newspaper “Kurier,” two more individuals are still wanted in connection with the case. As a result of these developments, all Taylor Swift concerts in Austria have been canceled.

Further investigations revealed that another country’s intelligence service uncovered a video of one of the suspects pledging allegiance to the Islamic State, a type of video that typically accompanies ISIS-claimed attacks.