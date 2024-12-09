The gambling scene Down Under has never been more electrifying, with dozens of gambling sites competing for the rights to say they’re among the best online casinos Australia has to offer.

But with standards set by platforms like Ricky Casino, not all gambling sites can keep up. Now, we can’t have you wasting your time at sketchy sites, so we picked the top Australian online casinos.

Aussies only deserve the best – and these sites offer exciting bonuses and promotions, tons of fun games, and smooth and secure banking options.

Want to see other casinos that made the list? Keep reading!

Best Online Casinos Australia

1. Ricky Casino – Best Online Casino in Australia Overall

Pros:

Up to AU$7,500 with 550 free spins

Nearly 90 table games to choose from

Can play games for free in demo mode

Accepts several e-wallets

Fee-free transactions

Cons:

Customer service offers only via live chat

No sports betting section

We have no idea who Ricky is, but he sure knows his stuff. Ricky Casino is the best online casino in Australia not only for its incredible welcome offer but for all its amazing features.

Casino games: 4.95/5

Ricky Casino offers a wide variety of games, including online pokies, live dealer tables, classical card games, jackpot games, and lotteries. It also lets you play on demo accounts before playing with real money.

While the pokies are nice, it’s the table games that steal the show. There are nearly 90 between the casino and the live dealer side, and you can find just about any game you could want, including sic bo, andar bahar, and rocket dice.

Bonus and promotions: 4.95/5

Ricky Casino has quite a long list of bonuses and promotions, such as a welcome bonus, two reload bonuses, a VIP bonus, a birthday bonus, free spins, and a free cash bonus.

All new members at Ricky Casino can get A$7,500 and 550 free spins as a welcome bonus. This offer is divided into portions assigned for the first ten deposits.

Regular players are entitled to promotions such as the Tuesday Reload Bonus, Friday Bonus, Birthday bonus, more free spins, and free Cash Bonus.

There is also a VIP bonus where customers get 30% back when making larger deposits ranging from A$1,500 to A$3,000.

Banking option: 4.85/5

Ricky Casino gives several options to deposit and withdraw funds. You can use Bitcoin, Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neosurf, or ecoPayz to make payments.

The casino accepts AUD, EUR, USD, RUB, CAD, NOK, BRL, and PLN as fiat currencies and Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin as cryptocurrencies.

Customer support: 4.9/5

You are always free to contact customer service whenever you have an issue concerning Ricky Casino. Their support team operates 24/7 and is available on the live chat option.

The casino does not have a phone line or email address, but their FAQs list covers almost all the potential issues you may encounter in the casino.

2. Ignition – Fastest Payouts of all the Best Online Casinos in Australia

Pros:

Withdrawals processed in 24 hours

Fantastic live dealer games

High-traffic poker tournaments

Welcome bonus of $3,000 in poker and casino

Progressive jackpots reach six figures

Cons:

Emphasis given to poker room

Site needs an update

If you’re looking for the hottest poker action on the web, look no further than Ignition, which is packed with players around the clock. Not a card player? No worries — their pokie and table game selection is impressive as well.

Casino games: 4.85/5

You’ll find over 300 games to play here, including pokies, table games, specialties, live dealers, and virtual sports. Live dealer options include blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and Super 6. Visionary iGaming, a leading software developer, provides these games.

The buy-ins for the baccarat are very cheap, from as low as $1, making it favorable for recreational players.

The site also offers specialty games such as bingo, keno, Thunder Crush, and Lucky Wheel.

Bonuses and promotions: 4.85/5

For the welcome bonus, you can choose between depositing using crypto or a credit card. The welcome bonus is up to $3,000 and is broken into two distinct offers: 150% for up to $1,500 for casino and 150% for up to $1,500 for poker.

The credit card bonus is a 2-in-1 offer. It involves 100% up to $1,000 for casino and 100% up to $1,000 for poker.

For members using cryptocurrency, the Casino rewards them with a crypto-exclusive membership program where you are assured of increased rewards and free spins.

There are also two offers for loyal poker players — A Bad Beat bonus for up to $1,000 and the Royal Flush bonus for up to $200. Ignition offers a 7-tier reward program where you’ll obtain free rewards, freeroll tournaments, and additional bonuses as your rank rises.

Banking options: 4.95/5

Ignition accepts credit cards, vouchers, and cryptocurrency as payment methods. They, however, have a preference for cryptocurrency. With Ignition Casino, you can use three different credit cards, five cryptocurrencies, and vouchers for deposits.

Moreover, the site has eight different withdrawal methods. Most of these methods are cryptos, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

It could use more e-wallet options, but considering how fast the payouts are at this online casino, we really can’t complain.

Customer support: 4.8/5

If you have any questions, Ignition Casino has a very diligent help center directory. The articles at the help center are very useful as they provide the information you need.

For additional assistance, look for a text box at the bottom of every help center article. This allows you to email them and get a response within 48 hours.

3. Joe Fortune – Best Australian Online Casino Welcome Bonus

Pros:

Up to A$5,000 + 450 bonus spins

125% deposit matches weekly for Gold members

Over 500 casino games

Exclusive Telegram rewards

Over a dozen Hot Drop Jackpot games

Cons:

Limited live dealer selection

VIP membership by invitation only

Joe Fortune opened in Australia in 2016 and has since partnered with some of the industry’s most trusted providers, including Realtime Gaming, Betsoft, and MicroGaming.

Casino games: 4.8/5

Joe Fortune has over 500 online casino games from leading casino software providers like Realtime Gaming, Betsoft, Microgaming, and Rival Gaming. Casino games in this casino include online pokies, live dealers, video poker, and table games.

There are over 300 online pokies, including Heroes Realm, Derby Dollars, Fairy Wins, Super Wilds, Viking Treasures, and A Night with Cleo. You’ll also find table game variants like Baccarat, Blackjack, and Roulette.

You can play Bonus Deuces Wild and Jacks or Better and other variants on the video poker section.

Bonuses and promotions: 4.9/5

New customers at this casino get a welcome bonus of up to A$5,000 on their first five deposits of at least A$20. The free spins can be used on 10 Times Vegas, 5 Times Vegas, Lucky Dragon Year, and Wicked Ways.

Ricky Casino’s welcome offer may have a bigger bonus value, but Joe Fortune’s five-tier welcome package seems more easily attainable when fulfilling bonus terms.

Banking options: 4.7/5

At Joe Fortune, you can fund your online casino account using cryptos like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum. If you’re more traditional, you can use credit cards and Neosurf.

There are no fees on deposits, which are processed instantly. Payouts are pretty much the same, with the addition of cashier’s check.

Customer support: 4.65/5

Before contacting customer service, you should examine Joe Fortune Casino’s outstanding Help section, which contains comprehensive answers to hundreds of frequently asked questions.

You’ll be happy to know that registered users can access the live chat and email options if they need to contact customer support. As an alternative, you can contact them by phone or email. The team often responds quickly and courteously.

4. Casinonic – Best Australian Online Casino for Progressive Jackpots

Pros:

Welcome bonus of up to AU$5,000

Over 2,500 online casino games

Excellent mobile site

Daily rush tourneys for AU$1000

Popular progressive jackpot games

Plenty of bonuses for returning players

Cons:

Only two reload bonuses per week

Welcome bonus broken up over 10 deposits

Casinonic has operated since 2019, with plenty of payment options, 24/7 customer support, and several bonus offers for its customers.

Casino games: 4.8/5

Casinonic offers Australian players over 2,000 online casino games, including online pokies, table games, jackpots, live casino games, and poker games.

The casino games are from leading providers, such as Evoplay, ELK Studios, Lucky Streak, EGT, Merkur Gaming, Nolimit City, and Golden Hero.

Pokies enthusiasts can play popular pokies, including Gold Express, Mega Heist, Monster Buster, Majestic King, and Crystal Cascade.

You can also land awesome winnings by playing progressive jackpots like Rio Gems, Sunlight Princess, Wild Buffalo, Eagle Power, Book of Spell, and Burning Sun.

Bonuses and promotions: 4.8/5

Casinonic offers a welcome bonus of up to A$5,000 on your first ten deposits. The minimum deposit required to qualify for this bonus is 30 AUD.

It also prioritises its existing customers by offering them the opportunity to claim a 100% deposit bonus of up to A$150 every Tuesday. On Wednesdays, you can claim 200 free spins. Fridays mean you can claim a 50% deposit bonus of up to A$300.

Loyal players get a 30% deposit bonus when they deposit between A$1,500 and A$3,000. Plus, to celebrate your birthday, you’ll receive an A$125 bonus when you deposit A$250.

Banking options: 4.75/5

The deposit options available at Casinonic include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, VISA, Mastercard, Maestro, Neosurf, and Paysafecard.

All deposits are processed instantly, while the supported withdrawal methods are faster than average industry payouts.

Customer support: 4.75/5

You’ll have two simple ways to access customer support on the home page. A live chat feature is available 24/7 on the main page’s bottom right-hand corner. Also, there’s a contact form on the support page that you can fill out, and a customer support agent will get back to you.

The FAQs are at the bottom of the home page and address various general issues connected to gambling. Our reviewers also observed that the site contains concise articles about games and bonuses.

5. Neospin – Best Casino Online in Australia for Real Money Pokies

Pros:

Popular progressive jackpots

Welcome bonus of up to $10,000

100 free spins included

Tons of pokie categories

Special events and bonuses for VIPs

Cons:

Limited bonus offers for returning customers

Navigation is a bit clunky

Leaning heavily into its outer space theme, Neospin does everything it can to provide an out-of-this-world gaming experience. It deserves a spot on our list of the best online casinos Australia players recommend for its incredible pokies selection.

Casino games: 4.8/5

If you like to play a new game every time you log on, this is the site for you. They claim to have over 3,000 titles on hand.

As you might expect, then, you can find just about anything you want here, especially if you’re a fan of pokies. To keep you entertained, they have games featuring just about every theme, including holidays, animals, autos, Amazon, romance, and music.

There are also a variety of jackpot pokies to be won. A good example is the Mega Moolah, a progressive jackpot slot machine that has already paid millions of dollars.

Bonuses and promotions: 4.85/5

Neospin has a refreshing welcome bonus for its new customers. For the welcome offer, you can claim up to $10,000 and 100 free spins.

Additionally, there are other promotions like the 66% weekly reload bonus and the 20% daily cashback. You can also benefit from promotions like the Wednesday Free Spins and the Neospin Loyalty Program.

Banking option: 4.75/5

The deposit methods available at this casino are credit/debit cards like VISA and Mastercard, digital wallets like Neosurf, Mifinity, and ecoPayz, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

You can use cryptocurrencies and bank wire transfers for withdrawals with a minimum payout of A$300 for the latter.

Customer support: 4.6/5

The FAQs are the first place to seek help at Just Casino when in need, as they always present quality answers to most customer questions.

For more detailed answers, you can contact customer support via email. You can use their email or the contact form on the help page. For immediate response, we recommend using the live chat option.

How We Ranked the Best Online Casinos in Australia

Here’s what we considered when choosing the best online casinos Australia has to offer:

Casino Games Selection

It’s hard to be a great casino if you don’t have an incredible library of games, and all the sites that made our list can claim to have some of the top collections in Australia.

We looked at everything from pokies to table games and live dealer options when finalizing our rankings. And while having a ton of options is nice, quality is even more important than quantity.

Bonuses Offered

When considering the bonuses at the top Australian online casinos, you have to take into account more than just the sheer amount of money on offer. We also looked at the wagering requirements, expiration periods, and any other potentially nasty surprises we could find lurking in the fine print.

Payment Options

The availability of safe and reliable payment options is vital when ranking Australian online casino sites. We also consider the time it takes to process withdrawals and the transaction fees charged on payments.

Customer Support

No matter how tech savvy you can be, there are some issues that are sometimes out of your control. This is where you’ll appreciate a responsive support team to assist you any time. That’s why it’s one of the things we considered when rating the best online casinos in Australia.

Why Is Ricky Casino the Best Online Casino in Australia?

Ricky Casino ranks as the best Australian online casino for the following reasons:

Game variety: The site offers Australian gamblers over 2,000 online casino games, including online pokies , table games, jackpots, live casino games, and Poker games.

The casino games are from leading gaming providers like Evoplay, ELK Studios, and Lucky Streak.

Bonuses and promotions: Ricky Casino offers a welcome bonus of up to A$7,500 on your first ten deposits. This casino also takes care of existing customers, who can claim a Tuesday deposit bonus, Wednesday Free spins, and a VIP bonus.

Payment options: You can deposit and withdraw funds at this casino using cryptocurrencies, credit cards, e-wallets, and Bank transfers.

Best Online Casinos Australia – FAQs

Are AU Online Casinos Safe?

Yes, Australian casinos are safe as long as you stick to reputable and licensed ones – like those we mentioned in this guide.

Can You Play for Real Money at Online Casinos in Australia?

Yes, there are dozens of real money online casinos that accept Australian players. We’ve highlighted ten of our favorites above.

Which Is the Best Online Casino in Australia?

At press time, Ricky Casino is the best online casino we’ve found in Australia.

It offers new and existing customers several bonuses, including up to A$7,500 welcome bonus, Wednesday free spins, and reload bonuses on Tuesday and Friday.

What is the Most Trusted Online Casino in Australia?

The most trusted online casino in AU is Ricky Casino. It has cemented its reputation as a legit and safe casino ever since 2021, when it was launched. We also tested this casino site and had no issues playing the games and making deposits and withdrawals.

How Do I Choose the Best AU Online Casino for Me?

When choosing the best online gambling sites in Australia you should consider the variety of online casino games, payment options, customer support reliability, and the variety of bonuses.

Comparing the Top 5 Best Online Casinos in Australia

Ricky Casino: The table game selection here is unmatched, and new players can try every one while enjoying their A$7,500 deposit bonus.

Ignition: Players can deposit and withdraw funds using several safe and reliable banking options at this casino. You can also claim a welcome bonus of up to $3,000.

Joe Fortune: New customers at this casino get a welcome bonus of up to A$5,000 on their first five deposits of at least A$20, plus they have an extremely rewarding VIP program.

Casinonic: Casinonic offers new customers a bonus of up to A$ 5000, and customers can play over 2,500 online casino games, including some of the best progressive jackpots.

Neospin: With over 2,000 real money pokies on tap, you’ll never run out of things to do here. It’s a great way to spend their A$10,000 welcome bonus.

How to Sign Up for the Best Australian Online Casinos

Follow our step-by-step guide to sign up at the best online casino in Australia. We have used Ricky Casino in this example:

Step 1. Create Your Account

Head over to Ricky Casino’s website

Click on the ‘Create Account’ icon

Fill out the form and click on ‘Signup’ when done

Step 2. Check Your Email

You will receive an email with instructions from the casino

Click on the verification link

If the email doesn’t arrive within 5 minutes, check your spam folder

Step 3: Deposit Funds Into Your Account

Click on ‘Deposit’

Choose your preferred deposit option

Enter the amount you want to deposit

Claim your deposit bonus by entering the promo code

That’s it! You’re all signed up and ready to try your luck at the casino!

Tips for Playing at the Best Online Casinos in Australia

Taking advantage of these tips will give you an advantage when playing at top Australian online casinos:

Tip #1: Setting a budget is one of the most important things you should do before playing at an online casino. Due to its addictive nature, you can easily lose track of your spending.

Tip #2 : Do enough research before playing. Different online casino games have different odds. Some games have a higher RTP than others, increasing the likelihood of winning over time. So, before you start playing, you should conduct your research.

Tip #3 : If you are playing for the first time at online casinos, you should first practice on free-play versions of the game before risking real money. It’s also crucial to begin with modest wagers and raise them gradually as you develop knowledge and assurance.

Ready to Play at the Best Online Casinos in Australia?

Needless to say, these online Australian casinos are legitimate, safe to join, and offer seamless navigation for an improved experience.

Ricky Casino is our top pick for the best casino in Australia. Sign up today and get a welcome bonus of up to AU$7,500. The casino has over 2,500 casino games and several payment options that you can choose from.

But if you’re looking for something specific, you have nine other options on our list of top sites in the Australian online casino industry.

Just remember, always practice responsible gambling whenever you wager online!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling is risky and there’s no guarantee of financial gain.

Needless to say, gambling can be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffers from a gambling addiction problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1800 858 858 to speak with a professional who can help. All gambling sites listed are only for people who are 18+ . Check your local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.