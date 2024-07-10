President Joe Biden has arrived to site of the NATO summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, according to pool reporters traveling with the president, beginning a long stretch of critical foreign-policy meetings amid the most crucial week of his reelection campaign so far.

Biden will next welcome NATO leaders to the summit and participate in a photo op with them.

He then participates in a working session with the leaders.

Later, Biden will host a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom before hosting a dinner with NATO partners.